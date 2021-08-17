TransAtlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI) Trading 36.1% Higher

TransAtlantic Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TACI) shares traded up 36.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.16. 3,131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 22,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.15.

About TransAtlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI)

TransAtlantic Capital, Inc operates as a shell company. It intends to invest in, purchase, develop, and sell within a diversified portfolio of commercial properties in the retail, office, and industrial sectors. The company was founded on May 22, 2002 and is headquartered in Vallejo, CA.

