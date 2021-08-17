Transcodium 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,227.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last week, Transcodium has traded up 71.3% against the dollar. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $221,920.06 and approximately $1,227.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Transcodium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00057414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.18 or 0.00834294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00047470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00099259 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Transcodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Transcodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.