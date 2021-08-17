TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Barclays

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $130.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRU. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $119.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.66. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $121.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 23.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 82.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

