Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CEO Eric M. Dube Sells 7,836 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Travere Therapeutics stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.73. 3,817,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,165. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. Equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TVTX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 123,057 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,475,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,845,000 after purchasing an additional 454,564 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

