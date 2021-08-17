Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target increased by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $27.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 107.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TVTX. Wedbush downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.67. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

