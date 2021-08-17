Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Trading Up 4.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) shares were up 4.4% on Tuesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $37.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Travere Therapeutics traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $18.60. Approximately 30,793 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 873,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

TVTX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 102,856.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 144.0% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $5,223,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 90.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 27,621 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.