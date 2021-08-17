Treat DAO (TREAT) Market Capitalization Achieves $995,009.97

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC on popular exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $995,009.97 and approximately $12,861.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00052236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00126611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.00150837 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,746.91 or 1.00106022 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.45 or 0.00877976 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

