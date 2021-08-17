Trellus Management Company LLC Acquires New Shares in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000. Vipshop makes up approximately 0.9% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at about $98,686,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter worth about $48,264,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 5.0% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter worth about $28,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VIPS traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 376,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,872,590. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.58. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

