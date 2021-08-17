Trellus Management Company LLC Cuts Stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Trellus Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,600 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 49,496 shares during the quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in FireEye were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in FireEye by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in FireEye by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in FireEye by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,302 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FEYE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

NASDAQ FEYE traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $17.23. 11,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,766,912. FireEye, Inc. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins bought 26,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $439,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 482,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,554.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,670. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

