Trellus Management Company LLC Grows Position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,081 shares during the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals comprises about 1.4% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Trellus Management Company LLC owned about 0.72% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $186,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 128.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,450,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,376,000 after purchasing an additional 528,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.11. 86,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,969. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $275.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

EIGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. raised their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

