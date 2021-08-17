Trellus Management Company LLC Sells 55,600 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Trellus Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,600 shares during the quarter. Paratek Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.3% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC owned 0.61% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 31,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 60,355 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 127,529 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTK stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.22. 2,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.53. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam Woodrow sold 17,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $166,665.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 491,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,186.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $73,341.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 364,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,134.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,107 shares of company stock worth $573,338 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

