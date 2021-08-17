Trellus Management Company LLC Takes $1 Million Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NYSE DNMR traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.99. 41,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,901. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $66.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -30.86 and a beta of -1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 14.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

