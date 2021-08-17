Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Short Interest Down 28.0% in July

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the July 15th total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

TRVI stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -0.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 40.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 374.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 96,149 shares during the period. 60.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

