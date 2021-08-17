Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Short Interest Down 28.0% in July

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the July 15th total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.
TRVI stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -0.08.
About Trevi Therapeutics
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.
Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.