Trias Token (new) Price Reaches $8.41 on Major Exchanges (TRIAS)

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Trias Token (new) has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Trias Token (new) coin can now be purchased for about $8.41 or 0.00018638 BTC on popular exchanges. Trias Token (new) has a total market capitalization of $13.46 million and $16.98 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00060254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00016278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.40 or 0.00907095 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00048857 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.00160669 BTC.

About Trias Token (new)

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

