TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.75. TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF shares last traded at $29.73, with a volume of 3,683 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

