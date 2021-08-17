TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.17. TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF shares last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 4,424 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFHY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,020,000 after purchasing an additional 200,841 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 491,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,374,000 after buying an additional 65,521 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 9,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 351,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter.

