Tripio Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.91 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Tripio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tripio has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and $322,656.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00057309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.18 or 0.00832633 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00046134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00100394 BTC.

Tripio Coin Profile

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official website is trip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

