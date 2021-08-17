trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Down 5.3%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s share price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.52. 21,536 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,778,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRVG. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. trivago currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.90.
The firm has a market cap of $867.68 million, a PE ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19.
About trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors
Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.