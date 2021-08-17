trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Down 5.3%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s share price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.52. 21,536 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,778,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRVG. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. trivago currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.90.

The firm has a market cap of $867.68 million, a PE ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in trivago by 12.2% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,643 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of trivago by 960.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,123 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

About trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

