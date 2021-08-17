TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.20. TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF shares last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 120 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

