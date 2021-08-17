Truist Initiates Coverage on Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Truist began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.47% from the company’s current price.

GAMB has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

GAMB opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. Gambling.com Group has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $8.89.

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.