Truist Lowers Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) to Buy

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $35.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OTLY. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nordea Equity Research started coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Oatly Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 30.00.

Shares of OTLY traded down 0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 176,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,530. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 16.27 and a 12 month high of 29.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $210,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

