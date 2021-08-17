TrustSwap (SWAP) Trading Up 22.7% Over Last Week

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00002446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $99.73 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00060893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00016802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $418.46 or 0.00916060 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00049443 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002079 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,261,049 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

