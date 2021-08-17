TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $293.05

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 293.05 ($3.83) and last traded at GBX 286.50 ($3.74), with a volume of 106365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285 ($3.72).

TTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TT Electronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 296 ($3.87).

The firm has a market capitalization of £501.17 million and a P/E ratio of 49.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

