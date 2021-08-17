Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Short Interest Up 32.1% in July

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 608,400 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 460,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. 35.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TUFN stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 99,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,436. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $391.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TUFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

