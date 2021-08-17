TurtleCoin (TRTL) Hits Market Cap of $15.74 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $15.74 million and $424,852.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 57.7% against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 50.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 251.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 108,482,883,829 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.