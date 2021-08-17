Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.53

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.53 and last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 2375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TUYA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Tuya alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tuya during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tuya during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Tuya during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tuya during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tuya during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

About Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.