Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,240,000 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the July 15th total of 25,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NYSE TWO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.41. 2,282,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,323,105. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.82.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 204.49%. The company had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 18,893 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 347,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 30,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,613,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 58,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.03.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

