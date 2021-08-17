Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,240,000 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the July 15th total of 25,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
NYSE TWO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.41. 2,282,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,323,105. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.82.
Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 204.49%. The company had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 18,893 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 347,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 30,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,613,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 58,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.03.
Two Harbors Investment Company Profile
Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.
