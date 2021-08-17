Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $20,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $30,600.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $20,400.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Michael Demurjian acquired 2,694 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $7,597.08.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $23,200.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $23,600.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $26,400.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $25,200.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $28,600.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $32,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $31,600.00.

Shares of TYME stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,114,365. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 1,209.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,122,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 30.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,798,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 44.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 394,202 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 382.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 219,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.