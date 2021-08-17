Typhoon Network (TYPH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $16,286.00

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $760,041.79 and approximately $16,286.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0854 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00052535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00127418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00151979 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,726.78 or 0.99933171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.20 or 0.00880766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,896,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

