Ubiq Trading 22.1% Higher Over Last Week (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. In the last week, Ubiq has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $14.38 million and $50,732.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000722 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,765.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.42 or 0.06978216 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $683.86 or 0.01462309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.37 or 0.00389960 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00150735 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.18 or 0.00588411 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.22 or 0.00363993 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.26 or 0.00336281 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

