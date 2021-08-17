Ubiq (UBQ) Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $12.86 million and $47,116.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,130.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,048.92 or 0.06755845 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $639.72 or 0.01417497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.47 or 0.00373303 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00141129 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.47 or 0.00566073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.16 or 0.00348230 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006583 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.80 or 0.00314199 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.