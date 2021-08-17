Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,014 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UI. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ubiquiti by 103.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Ubiquiti stock opened at $307.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.05. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.75 and a 1 year high of $401.80. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

