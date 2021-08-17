UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Short Interest Update

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,270,000 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the July 15th total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on UBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 price target on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in UBS Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 134,610,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,064,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,157 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in UBS Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 89,564,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,693,000 after purchasing an additional 248,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in UBS Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721,366 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in UBS Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,843,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in UBS Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,039,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.87. 1,775,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,077. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.