UBS Group Boosts Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $465.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $390.00 to $465.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.20.
Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $416.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.11. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $197.33 and a one year high of $420.25.
In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,740 shares of company stock worth $16,087,405 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
