UBS Group Boosts Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $465.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $390.00 to $465.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.20.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $416.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.11. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $197.33 and a one year high of $420.25.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,740 shares of company stock worth $16,087,405 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

