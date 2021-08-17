UBS Group Reiterates €187.00 Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €187.00 ($220.00) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HNR1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €171.39 ($201.64).

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at €155.35 ($182.76) on Tuesday. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($136.91). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €144.23.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

