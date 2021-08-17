UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.21. The stock had a trading volume of 40,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,805. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $103.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,217,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,310 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 22,025,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,857 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,400,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,408,000 after purchasing an additional 225,845 shares in the last quarter. 4.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

