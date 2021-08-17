Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Short Interest Update

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 180,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 189,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
UK opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86. Ucommune International has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter.
Ucommune International Company Profile
Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.
