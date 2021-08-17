Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Short Interest Update

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 180,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 189,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

UK opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86. Ucommune International has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ucommune International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ucommune International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ucommune International Company Profile

Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

