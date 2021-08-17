UGAS Market Cap Achieves $2.76 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and $420,249.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UGAS has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00058300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.10 or 0.00839672 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00046570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00100570 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

