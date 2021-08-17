UMA (UMA) Market Cap Reaches $744.97 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One UMA coin can now be bought for about $11.93 or 0.00026542 BTC on popular exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $744.97 million and $98.65 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UMA has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00059227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $392.55 or 0.00873595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00048395 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00160287 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 104,394,833 coins and its circulating supply is 62,462,181 coins. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars.

