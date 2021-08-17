UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) will announce $49.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.42 million. UMH Properties posted sales of $43.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year sales of $187.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.71 million to $189.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $203.95 million, with estimates ranging from $202.58 million to $205.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Aegis raised their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMH. FMR LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $18,069,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 477.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,499,000 after buying an additional 625,072 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $9,919,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in UMH Properties by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 643,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,590,000 after buying an additional 435,710 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

