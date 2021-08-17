Unibright Reaches Market Cap of $319.39 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for $2.13 or 0.00004747 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unibright has a market cap of $319.39 million and approximately $7.81 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00058981 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $387.74 or 0.00864465 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00048073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.90 or 0.00160293 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

