Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

UNCY opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $8.73.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

