Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Reaches $12.05 on Top Exchanges

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for about $12.05 or 0.00026779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $52.53 million and $46.58 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00051246 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.27 or 0.00305046 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00044626 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000721 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008592 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00013826 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,359,091 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

