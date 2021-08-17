Unifty (NIF) 1-Day Volume Hits $173,930.00

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Unifty has a total market cap of $27.16 million and approximately $173,930.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can now be bought for $25.91 or 0.00057694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unifty has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00053526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00127662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00159626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,894.06 or 0.99975406 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $410.36 or 0.00913849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.24 or 0.07008655 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,474 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

