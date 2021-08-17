Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Trading Up 28.6%

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR) shares were up 28.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 1,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The company has a market cap of $4.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 0.77%.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of vinyl coated fabrics. The firm specializes in branded coated fabrics, automotive and transportation interior as well as calendered sheeting. It operates through the following brands: Naugahyde, BeautyGard, Flameblocker, Spirit Millennium, Ambla, Amblon, Velbex, Cirroflex, Plastolene and Vynide.

