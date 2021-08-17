Uniswap Hits 24-Hour Volume of $701.96 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion and $701.96 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap coin can currently be bought for about $26.06 or 0.00058417 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000659 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,441,682 coins. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Uniswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

