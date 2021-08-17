Unisync (TSE:UNI) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Acumen Capital

Unisync (TSE:UNI) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.73% from the stock’s current price.
UNI stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.34. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,998. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.25 million and a PE ratio of -33.74. Unisync has a 52-week low of C$1.65 and a 52-week high of C$3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
