Unisync (TSE:UNI) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Acumen Capital

Unisync (TSE:UNI) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.73% from the stock’s current price.

UNI stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.34. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,998. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.25 million and a PE ratio of -33.74. Unisync has a 52-week low of C$1.65 and a 52-week high of C$3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Unisync Company Profile

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, and distributes garments in Canada. It operates in two segments, Peerless Garments LP and Unisync Group Limited. The company provides duty gear, footwear, and other accessories to fire, emergency medical services, and police and security sectors under the Carleton brand name; service wear shirts, pants, and ties for law enforcement, fire, emergency medical, security, and correctional personnel under the Rapier brand; and various products and services under the ShowroomOne brand name.

