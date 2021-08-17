United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Hendley & Co. Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Hendley & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 3.5% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after buying an additional 20,687 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.83. 246,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,007. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.33.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

