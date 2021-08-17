United Parcel Service’s (UPS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

UPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $197.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.33. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $154.63 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after acquiring an additional 121,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

