United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises about 1.2% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URI. raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus increased their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $8.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $342.87. 14,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,476. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.01 and a twelve month high of $364.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $319.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

